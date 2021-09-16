C&C share price fizzes as reopening prompts return to profitability

Drinks group C&C has said it expects to have returned to profit in the first half of its current financial year, with the announcement sending its shares higher.

In a trading update, covering the six months to the end of August, the Bulmers and Magners cider owner said it saw “a strong return to trading” driven by a number of factors, including a boom in ‘staycations’, the European Football Championship, good weather conditions, and the reopening of bars and pubs in Ireland and the UK.

C&C — which also owns the Five Lamps and Tennent’s beer brands — formally publishes first-half financial results at the end of next month.

However, with the positive effect of having indoor and outdoor hospitality open across its main markets of Ireland and the UK for the last five weeks of the period, C&C said it expects to show a first-half operating profit of €16m. This would compare to a loss of €12m for the corresponding period last year and a profit of €66m in the first half of the previous year.

First-half revenue is expected to amount to €657m. That would be 65% up year-on-year, but still down from the €896m revenues generated in the first half of the previous year.

“Despite sector challenges, our business has shown its inherent strength and cash-generation capability in the first half," said C&C chief executive David Forde.

As the on-trade has progressively reopened, we returned to profitability and worked closely with our customers to meet the resurgence in consumer demand."

C&C’s shares closed up by nearly 2.7%, although shares jumped as much as 4.7% in earlier trading.

While as much as 80% of group revenues come from pub/on-trade sales, C&C said its off-trade performance continued to impress, with Bulmers' growing market share.

Meanwhile, C&C has confirmed Ralph Findlay as a director and its new chairperson designate. Mr Findlay will succeed the outgoing Stewart Gilliland in the position. Mr Gilliland is due to stand down after C&C’s AGM next July.

A former chairman of the British Beer and Pub Association, Mr Findlay will shortly retire as CEO of British brewer and pub group Marston’s.

C&C recently said it is “cautiously optimistic” about the gradual recovery of the hospitality sectors in Ireland and the UK.