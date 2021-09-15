Abbott Laboratories denies ever using ‘Single Malt’ tax avoidance structure

Healthcare and medical device giant Abbott Laboratories has denied ever using the so-called ‘Single Malt’ tax avoidance structure that was shut down by the Irish and Maltese governments in 2019.

Anti-poverty charity Christian Aid, this week singled out Abbott as a big user of the tax structure, enabling it to legally avoid paying corporate tax on up to €477m of global profits it makes from product sales.

“Abbott is a responsible and transparent taxpayer, paying all of its taxes owed in every country in which it operates around the world,” Abbott Laboratories said in response, adding that it complies with all applicable local and international tax laws and regulations – including in Ireland, Malta and developing countries.

“Abbott has never used the Single Malt structure,” the company said.

The ‘Single-Malt’ was a tax avoidance structure that enabled multinational companies to reduce their corporate tax bills by using companies and tax laws in Ireland and Malta.

In a statement, Abbott said it has been a major contributor to the Irish economy for 75 years, with it currently employing more than 4,500 people across nine sites covering each of the four provinces.

“Over the past five years, alone, Abbott contributed almost €2bn to the Irish economy in taxes, payroll, and purchase of local materials and services,” the company said.

“What's particularly concerning about this case is that some of the tax being sheltered should really be paid in some very poor countries, already struggling to deal with the impacts of the pandemic,” Christian Aid said this week.

In response to that, Abbott said: “With businesses in more than 160 countries, our tax contribution is substantial and global in scope. We reject any implication that we’re not paying taxes in developing countries.” “Abbott makes a significant positive impact in advancing the health and economies of developing countries around the world. This includes the impact of our products, people, taxes, and purchases of local goods and services, as well as public-private partnerships to strengthen health systems and meet critical health needs,” it said.

Christian Aid also criticised the Government for continuing to “resist international efforts to tackle the problem”. The charity said its latest “revelation” “will, understandably, have many questioning Ireland’s commitment to real tax reform.” The Department of Finance stressed that Ireland is “fully supportive” of international efforts to address aggressive tax planning. The Department said it is not appropriate for it to comment on the tax affairs of individual businesses. But, it said Revenue has in place a competent authority agreement with Malta to counteract ‘Single Malt’ arrangements that could, otherwise, result in double non-taxation.

It said global taxation reform discussions are ongoing at OECD level, with the objective of finalising key aspects next month.

Ireland, while against the idea of a minimum effective corporate tax rate of “at least 15%”, is supportive of the other main element which will re-allocate a proportion of tax revenues to market jurisdictions.