Wisetek continues expansion with opening of new UK facility

Cork IT firm Wisetek has opened a new facility in Milton Keynes in England as it continues its expansion.

The company specialises in IT asset disposal (ITAD), data destruction, and technology reuse.

The new 40,000 square foot facility will provide Wisetek’s customers with a range of services and plans to add new solutions including remote employee services, repair, kitting, and mobile HDD shredding.

The site will serve a number of client organisations throughout the UK, including multinational- and nationally-based businesses.

"This development speaks to the rapid growth of Wisetek and the ITAD sector as a whole," Wisetek CEO Sean Sheehan said.

"More and more organisations are realising the importance of implementing fit for purpose processes in this area, in order to ensure security, compliance and sustainability."

We look forward to growing Wisetek’s business in the UK, as well as continuing to expand internationally in the years to come.

Mark Watson, UK head of business development said: “The establishment of this new facility is a significant achievement for Wisetek, and speaks to the growing demand we are seeing for our services across the globe.

"We look forward to seizing the opportunities which this new facility will afford us to expand our client base and service businesses and organisations operating in different sectors throughout the UK.”

Wisetek said sustainability will be a key priority for the new facility aiming to continually improve the internal environmental policies and processes at all of its sites.