Kerry close to completing its two summer mega-deals

Galtee and Denny are among the brands group will sell to US multinational
Kerry close to completing its two summer mega-deals

Kerry Group will sell its meats and meals business to  Pilgrim’s Pride for €819m.

Mon, 13 Sep, 2021 - 16:08
Geoff Percival

Kerry Group is set to formally complete the two mega-deals – one acquisition and one divestment – it announced during the summer.

The €819m sale of Kerry’s meats and meals business, comprising the bulk of its consumer foods arm, to US food multinational Pilgrim’s Pride has been approved by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

That is the last regulatory hurdle Kerry had to clear for that deal and adds Irish regulatory approval to the already received UK green light.

That sale - to be completed shortly - covers such well-known brands as Galtee, Denny, Richmond and Fridge Raiders.

Acquisition

Kerry is also understood to be closing its agreed purchase of US food preservation ingredients firm Niacet. Kerry announced that €853m acquisition in June.

Kerry is buying Niacet – which is a global leader in food preservation technology – from private equity firm SK Capital Partners.

While Kerry is retaining a smaller consumer foods business – including brands such as Dairygold and Cheestrings and incorporating its remaining dairy-related activities – the two huge summer deals are aimed at pushing its continued strategic development into a massive global taste and nutrition business.

Read More

M&S reviewing the future of French stores after Brexit

More in this section

Mark and Spencer results announced M&S reviewing the future of French stores after Brexit
Greencoat Renewables eyes acquisition opportunities across Europe Greencoat Renewables eyes acquisition opportunities across Europe
Facebook stock Lobby group warns competition investigations into big tech players are a risk to US security
#foodacqusitionsorganisation: kerry group
CC HENRY ST

Primark/Penneys misses sales targets due to impact of Covid restrictions

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices