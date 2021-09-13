Primark/Penneys misses sales targets due to impact of Covid restrictions

Sales at fashion retailer Primark – which trades in Ireland as Penneys - fell short of management expectations in its latest quarter, hit by public health restrictions in major markets to control the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant.

Shares in owner Associated British Foods were down 3.4% it forecast Primark's like-for-like sales in its fourth quarter to September 18 were down 17% on the same period two years ago. That was after a 3% increase in the third quarter when stores reopened from pandemic lockdowns.