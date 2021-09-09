Cork-based PM Group eyes US and European acquisitions

Company executives said PM’s growth strategy will continue to focus on organic and acquisition-led growth
PM Group's management is eyeing international growth with acquisitions in the US and central European countries, like Germany and Switzerland, planned.

Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 13:09
Geoff Percival

Cork and Dublin-based construction project management business PM Group is looking for further acquisition opportunities in the US and mainland Europe.

PM provides pre-construction work for industrial building projects, taking in architecture, building design, and engineering works.

It has reported underlying revenue growth of 9% and operating profit growth of 30% for 2020 — with momentum continuing into this year — largely on the back of big clients in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and data centre sectors continuing to spend on site development during the pandemic.

Overall revenue was up 16% to €398m.

Speaking on the back of the strong results, chief executive Dave Murphy and chief financial officer Rosita Fennell said PM’s growth strategy will continue to focus on organic and acquisition-led growth.

Mr Murphy said acquisitions in the US and central European countries like Germany and Switzerland are planned, but also purchases in the smart manufacturing, and environmental and sustainable areas.

PM Group has also announced the creation of 400 new jobs across its global operations, with recruitment underway; of those, half will be based in Ireland. 

The recruitment drive will boost PM’s Irish-based workforce to 1,800 and its overseas employee headcount to 1,500. 

The new jobs will cover architecture, engineering, construction, data analytics, project controls and environmental.

PM has undertaken projects for the likes of Bayer, J&J, AstraZeneca, PepsiCo, Nike, and Boston Scientific.

Mr Murphy said many of the sectors and projects the group is currently working on are “actively dealing with the consequences of the pandemic”.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

