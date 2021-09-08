Sale of UK supermarket giant Morrisons headed for auction

The €8.4bn takeover battle for the British supermarket group between two American private equity groups looks set to be decided by a rarely-used auction process
Sale of UK supermarket giant Morrisons headed for auction

The ownership battle for Morrisons seems destined for auction.

Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 14:31
James Davey

The $10bn (€8.4bn) takeover battle for British supermarket group Morrisons between two American private equity groups looks set to be decided by a rarely-used auction process.

Morrisons said it was in talks with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), Fortress Investment Group and Britain's takeover regulator about an auction to settle its future.

Last month, Morrisons agreed a £7bn offer from CD&R, which has former Tesco boss Terry Leahy as a senior adviser. However, the rival consortium led by Softbank-owned Fortress could still trump that bid.

The fight for Britain's fourth-largest grocer after Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda, is the most high-profile looming takeover amid a raft of bids and counter bids, reflecting private equity's appetite for UK Plc.

Morrisons said as neither bidder had declared its offer final, it was talking to both of them and the UK Takeover Panel, which governs M&A deals in Britain, about "an orderly framework for the resolution of this competitive situation" – which would typically be an auction.

Shareholder meetings

Morrisons said shareholder meetings to vote on the CD&R offer would be convened for around the week starting October 18.

It said any auction would take place prior to these shareholder meetings, on a date announced by the Takeover Panel.

Following completion of an auction, Morrisons shareholders would vote on either a Fortress or a CD&R offer, depending on which offer Morrisons' board recommended.

Morrisons said it expected a scheme document on CD&R's offer to be posted to shareholders around September 25.

CD&R's latest offer is worth 285 pence per Morrisons share – a 60% premium to Morrisons' share price before takeover interest emerged in mid-June.

Fortress, whose last offer was pitched at 272 pence a share, said it "continues to consider its options".

The Takeover Panel's standard auction structure is bidding over a five-day period. However, if all parties are in agreement, a different structure can be used – for example bidding over just one day.

497 stores

Morrisons, which trades from 497 stores and has a staff of more than 110,000, reiterated that in addition to the financial terms of any offer it places "very significant emphasis on the wider responsibilities of ownership", including the importance of employees, customers, pension trustees and suppliers.

Last month, the trustees of Morrisons' pension schemes warned a takeover by either CD&R or Fortress could "materially weaken" the security of the schemes if no additional protection was agreed.

Morrisons is due to publish first half results on Thursday.

Last month, the UK Takeover Panel set up an auction of British inhaler company Vectura for suitors Philip Morris International and US private equity firm Carlyle. However, in the event, Carlyle decided not to raise its offer.

• Reuters

Read More

Ikea confirms supply disruption hampering product flow to Ireland

More in this section

Deutsche Bank job losses Deutsche Bank slams EU regulators for stifling bank growth
Shop sign stock Ted Baker vows to move away from heavy discounting under Covid recovery plan
France Ikea Trial Ikea confirms supply disruption hampering product flow to Ireland
place: ukorganisation: morrisons
Intel Outsourcing Clues Mount Ahead Of Earnings Under New CEO

Intel to set aside production in Ireland for auto chips

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices