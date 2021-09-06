Emerald Airlines cleared to operate Aer Lingus' regional routes

While the contract is not due to commence for 17 months, the airlines said they will evaluate options with respect to an earlier contract start date
Conor McCarthy, CEO of Emerald Airlines and Aviation Regulator of the IAA, Diarmuid O' Conghaile.

Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 11:23
Alan Healy

Emerald Airlines has become Ireland's newest airline after receiving its Air Operator Certificate (AOC), clearing the way for it to commence operating Aer Lingus' regional routes previously operated by Stobart.

The airline underwent a range of inspections by the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) and completed its Proving Flight on Friday flying between Dublin and Cork airports.

Emerald recently entered into a franchise agreement with Aer Lingus which will commence on 1 January 2023 for a period of ten years for the operation of Aer Lingus Regional flights. While the contract is not due to commence for 17 months, the airlines said they will evaluate options with respect to an earlier contract start date.

“Being granted the first AOC in Ireland since the pandemic is not only a major milestone in our journey as an airline but a significant one for the Irish Aviation industry as it begins its recovery following the worst crisis in its history," Conor McCarthy Founder and CEO of Emerald Airlines said.

"We are now able to progress towards the launch of scheduled services, which will be rolled out progressively as our aircraft are delivered and market conditions allow. We will be working very closely with Aer Lingus on this now that we have our AOC in place. I would like to thank all at the IAA for their invaluable support throughout this process.”

Emerald Airlines has an agreement with Chorus Aviation Capital (CAC), for the delivery of six ATR72-600 aircraft. The first aircraft has already joined the airline, with the remaining aircraft expected for delivery over the next 12 months.

Ireland's aviation regulator Diarmuid Ó Conghaile said it was significant that a new Irish airline has been established following an exceptionally difficult period for aviation over the past 18 months.

“The emergence of Emerald as a new Irish airline is a big lift for Irish aviation and the Irish travel industry as we push to rebound from the catastrophic sectoral impact of the pandemic. We at the IAA are delighted to have another airline on the Irish register. This development demonstrates the flexibility and the potential of the industry here.”

Based out of Dublin, Emerald Airlines will also offer franchise and private charter flying.

