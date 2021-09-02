Oil price and shares rise as investors bet on recovery    

Brent crude rose by $1.25 to $72.84 a barrel, as new figures suggested the US labour market was charging ahead even as new Covid-19 infections surge
Oil price and shares rise as investors bet on recovery    

Oil prices rose more than $1 and stock markets extended gains, supported by optimism about the pace of the economic recovery from the pandemic. 

Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 17:56

Oil prices rose more than $1 and stock markets extended gains, supported by optimism about the pace of the economic recovery from the pandemic. 

Brent crude rose by $1.25 to $72.84 a barrel, as new figures suggested the US labour market was charging ahead even as new Covid-19 infections surge.

"Although oil is lagging equities, its downside is clearly limited by the general confidence surrounding the global economy despite consistent fears of the prolonged spread of the coronavirus," said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

Hurricane Ida, meanwhile, has affected about 80% of the Gulf of Mexico's oil and gas output. Oil refineries in Louisiana could take weeks to restart.

"Crude oil processing will probably take considerably longer to recover from the outages than crude oil production, which suggests that crude oil stocks will increase in the coming weeks," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

Opec+ has raised demand forecasts

Optimistic about the global economic recovery, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers including Russia, together known as Opec+, has raised its demand forecast for 2022.

They agreed this week to continue a policy of phasing out production cuts by adding 400,000 barrels a day to the market. The pan-European Stoxx-600 index rose with oil stocks. 

Travel and leisure stocks rose as they recovered from a recent sell-off on concerns over the Delta variant but German luxury carmaker Daimler fell after it warned about its Mercedes unit due to a global semiconductor shortage.

In Ireland, Irish-Ferries-owner ICG tapped the European recovery hopes and ended 5% higher on the day. Cairn Homes slipped and Glenveagh rose over 1% as the Government unveiled its house-building plans. 

• Reuters and Irish Examiner

Read More

Across the world, a dearth of workers is shaking up food supply chains

More in this section

BA and Ryanair investigation Wizz Air closes the gap on Ryanair in battle for returning passengers
JD Sports financials UK regulator may still force JD Sports to sell Footasylum chain
Bioreactor Cork firm Nexa acquired by US company in €30m deal
Oil price and shares rise as investors bet on recovery    

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices