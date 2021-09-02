Oil price and shares rise as investors bet on recovery    

Oil prices rose more than $1 and stock markets extended gains, supported by optimism about the pace of the economic recovery from the pandemic.

Brent crude rose by $1.25 to $72.84 a barrel, as new figures suggested the US labour market was charging ahead even as new Covid-19 infections surge.

"Although oil is lagging equities, its downside is clearly limited by the general confidence surrounding the global economy despite consistent fears of the prolonged spread of the coronavirus," said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

Hurricane Ida, meanwhile, has affected about 80% of the Gulf of Mexico's oil and gas output. Oil refineries in Louisiana could take weeks to restart.

"Crude oil processing will probably take considerably longer to recover from the outages than crude oil production, which suggests that crude oil stocks will increase in the coming weeks," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

Opec+ has raised demand forecasts

Optimistic about the global economic recovery, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers including Russia, together known as Opec+, has raised its demand forecast for 2022.

They agreed this week to continue a policy of phasing out production cuts by adding 400,000 barrels a day to the market. The pan-European Stoxx-600 index rose with oil stocks.

Travel and leisure stocks rose as they recovered from a recent sell-off on concerns over the Delta variant but German luxury carmaker Daimler fell after it warned about its Mercedes unit due to a global semiconductor shortage.

In Ireland, Irish-Ferries-owner ICG tapped the European recovery hopes and ended 5% higher on the day. Cairn Homes slipped and Glenveagh rose over 1% as the Government unveiled its house-building plans.

• Reuters and Irish Examiner