WH Smith warns slow tourism and travel recovery will dent profits

British newsagent and stationery retailer WH Smith has warned its 2022 profit is likely to be at the lower end of market expectations due to a slow and uncertain recovery in global tourism squeezing its stores in travel hubs like airports and train stations.

The company operates a number of shops in Irish airports. Its 2022 pre-tax profit was expected to be in the range of £70m to £135m (€81m to €156m).