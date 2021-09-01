Wetherspoons apologises after beer hit by supply chain issues

Pub group JD Wetehrspoon has seen beer supplies impacted by the UK’s recent supply chain crunch (Tim Ireland/PA)

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 14:02
Henry Saker-Clark, PA City Reporter

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon has apologised to customers after its beer supplies became the latest casualty of the UK’s supply chain crunch.

The hospitality giant confirmed that it has seen supplies of Carling and Coors beer hit by the disruption, with some pubs not receiving deliveries.

Lorry driver and factory staff shortages attributed to Brexit employment rules and the pandemic have impacted supplies at rival firms including McDonald’s, Nando’s and KFC in recent weeks.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are experiencing some supply problems with both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused. We know that the brewers are trying to resolve the issue.”

Founder and chairman of JD Wetherspoon Tim Martin (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The firm did not provide further details regarding the supply issues but it is understood it is directly related to a shortage of HGV drivers.

Bosses at the Road Haulage Association warned last week that there is a shortfall of around 100,000 drivers.

It said this has been driven by thousands of European drivers leaving during the pandemic and not returning, and called on the Government to add drivers to the Shortage Occupation List to make it easier for overseas workers to address the shortfall.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin has been a passionate supporter of Brexit and earlier this year denied reports that his pubs were impacted by Brexit-related staff shortages.

