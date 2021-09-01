Wizz Air to require pilots and cabin crew to be vaccinated by end of year

Wizz Air to require pilots and cabin crew to be vaccinated by end of year

Wizz air is to require its flight crews to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by December 

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 13:47
Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

A Hungarian airline is to require its flight crews to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by December.

Wizz Air, which serves 11 UK airports, said it is implementing the policy for all pilots and cabin crew as part of its commitment to “protecting the health and safety of its passengers and crews”.

The low-cost carrier added that the measure will support “smooth and continued operations of its flights in the long term”.

In “special cases”, staff will be permitted to take “regular” antigen or PCR tests rather than be vaccinated.

Wizz Air Group chief executive Jozsef Varadi said: “At Wizz Air, our number one priority is the health and safety of our passengers and employees.

“We have a responsibility to protect crew and passengers on board by mitigating the risks of Covid-19, and vaccines play a vital role in this.”

More in this section

Wetherspoon financials Wetherspoons apologises after beer hit by supply chain issues
Production At Pernod-Ricard SA's Jameson Irish Whiskey Plant Sales of Jameson whiskey jump despite pandemic restrictions
Dalata Group reports surging booking numbers as losses narrow Dalata Group reports surging booking numbers as losses narrow
wizzplace: uk
Wizz Air to require pilots and cabin crew to be vaccinated by end of year

Irish Times appoints Paul Mulvaney as Group Managing Director

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices