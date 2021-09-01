Irish Times appoints Paul Mulvaney as Group Managing Director

Irish Times Board chairman Dan Flinter welcomed Mr Mulvaney to the group, adding that he wished him every success in his new role.
Paul Mulvaney will replace the current Group Managing Director Liam Kavanagh who announced his intention to retire in November 2020.

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 12:29

The Irish Times Group has announced the appointment of Paul Mulvaney as Group Managing Director.

Mr Mulvaney will be joining from ESB where he is a member of its executive management team. His current role is Executive Director, Customer Delivery ESB Networks.

Mr Mulvaney joined the ESB in 1985 and has held a number of senior management positions.

Prior to his current role, he held the positions of Executive Director - Innovation, Programme Manager Corporate Change, Managing Director of ecars and Head of Distribution and Customer Service.

He holds a degree in mechanical engineering and is Fellow of the Institute of Directors (UK) and was named Chartered Director of the Year in 2020. His appointment is effective from the 1 December 2021.

The Irish Times Group made an operating profit of €8.3m before exceptional costs in 2020 which was more than double the previous year’s figure of €3.8m.

The group confirmed recently that total subscriber numbers had increased to 135,561 by the end of June which includes subscribers to the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Examiner launched its digital subscription service on 23 March.

