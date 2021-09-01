Sales of Jameson whiskey jump despite pandemic restrictions

Jameson producer Irish Distillers said it delivered strong growth in sales of the Irish whiskey in existing and new markets over the past year.

The company sold 8.6 million cases of Jameson up to the end of June, an increase on 7.5 million the year previously.

The brand recorded double-digit growth in the US, the UK, Germany, Australia and Japan while sales in emerging markets like Nigeria jumped more than 200%. Sales in Ireland were up 6%.

Irish Distillers’ prestige portfolio experienced a 33% volume growth with all brands in double or triple-digit growth led by Redbreast (31%) and Spot range (38%), Midleton Very Rare (19%) and Method and Madness (126%)

Conor McQuaid, Chairman and CEO said: “Despite the difficult circumstances arising from the global pandemic our portfolio, led by Jameson, has demonstrated incredible resilience. This was achieved despite the disruption to the hospitality sector in many markets throughout our financial year, coupled with increasing input costs. "

"As these results show, we continue to develop our historically strong markets while introducing new markets to our portfolio of Irish whiskey. What is particularly exciting is the growth evident in emerging markets including Nigeria, India, Brazil, and China. This is the result of our strategy of ‘globalising’ the Jameson brand by focusing additional efforts on ‘non-traditional’ Irish whiskey markets. We look forward to introducing even more consumers in Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America to the taste of Jameson Irish whiskey and the rest of the Irish Distillers portfolio in the years to come."