Dalata Group reports surging booking numbers as losses narrow

Losses for the first six months of 2021 were reduced to €37.8m
Ireland's largest hotel operators runs the Clayton, Maldron and Gibson brands.

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 08:00
Alan Healy

The Dalata Hotel Group has seen a month on month increase in bookings since the lifting of hospitality restrictions in Ireland and the UK as the company cut its losses for the first half of the year to €37.8m.

Ireland's largest hotel operator running the Maldron, Clayton and Gibson brands said demand for staycations since hotels fully reopened for leisure has seen hotels reach occupancy levels of 44% in June, 58% in July and 68% in August.

The loss for the first half of the year was a 46.6% improvement on the same period of last year when Covid restrictions were first introduced and Dsalata losses were €70.9m.

The company said they were in a strong financial position with cash and undrawn committed debt facilities of €293m at the end of August. "It is expected the improved trading environment will deliver an increase in earnings with Adjusted EBITDA for July and August projected to be approximately €24m."

"Our financial position remains very strong and we have protected our cash through strong operational management, cutting non-essential costs and availing of government supports," Dermot Crowley, Dalata Hotel Group CEO Designate said.

The Dalata Board has appointed Mr Crowley to succeed Pat McCann as CEO on October 31. Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer Stephen McNally also informed the Board of his intention to retire from his executive role and the Board. Mr McNally was a founding executive of Dalata and has held his current position since 2007.

