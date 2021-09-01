Dalata Group reports surging booking numbers as losses narrow

The Dalata Hotel Group has seen a month on month increase in bookings since the lifting of hospitality restrictions in Ireland and the UK as the company cut its losses for the first half of the year to €37.8m.

Ireland's largest hotel operator running the Maldron, Clayton and Gibson brands said demand for staycations since hotels fully reopened for leisure has seen hotels reach occupancy levels of 44% in June, 58% in July and 68% in August.