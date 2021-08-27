Office landlord Yew Grove predicts investment recovery will accelerate

Office landlord Yew Grove Reit — which includes industrial and offices close to Cork Airport — predicted it will likely tap any investment rebound even as the Delta variant delays a return to office working.

It collected total net rents of €5.6m in the first six months to the end of June, up from almost €5.3m last year at the height of the pandemic, saying it successfully collected almost 100% of all its rents in the recent period.