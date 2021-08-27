Office landlord Yew Grove predicts investment recovery will accelerate

Office landlord Yew Grove Reit — which includes industrial and offices close to Cork Airport — predicted it will likely tap any investment rebound even as the Delta variant delays a return to office working.
It collected total net rents of €5.6m in the first six months to the end of June, up from almost €5.3m last year at the height of the pandemic, saying it successfully collected almost 100% of all its rents in the recent period.
Many of Yew Grove's office and industrial clients are multinationals or government agencies, and it has only a small number of small firms as tenants. Most of its properties are outside central Dublin.
Its not-for-sale core properties were valued at almost €164m at the end of June. Yew Grove shares fell in the latest session by over 3.5% to value the property firm at €127.4m. The shares have, however, recovered sharply from this time last year when it was still unclear what the economic fallout from the Covid crisis would be.
"As we look forward to the rest of the year, it appears that the recovery in the investment market which began in the first half of the year will accelerate and an increase in the pipeline of investment properties may well be matched by more institutional investors prepared to buy those properties," chief executive Jonathan Laredo said.
The company said that "the traditional industrial part of the portfolio has increased its value significantly in the period, up 20.4%, partly reflecting the movement in the wider market and partly anticipating the effect of our asset management projects which are continuing".