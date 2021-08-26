CRH revenues jump 15% on European and North American construction recoveries

The Irish building materials giant posted sales of $14bn (€12bn) for the six months to the end of June,
Chief executive Albert Manifold said the group expects the earnings momentum seen in the first half of the year to carry over for the remainder, based on current trading conditions and the sustained recovery in its core markets. Picture: Jason Clarke Photography

Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 09:18
Geoff Percival

CRH has posted a strong set of first-half results, buoyed by recoveries in its main markets of Europe and North America.

The Irish building materials giant posted sales of $14bn (€12bn) for the six months to the end of June, 15% higher than the same period last year. Earnings, on an EBITDA basis, were 25% ahead, year-on-year, at $2bn.

Chief executive Albert Manifold said the group expects the earnings momentum seen in the first half of the year to carry over for the remainder, based on current trading conditions and the sustained recovery in its core markets.

“Our integrated and solutions-focused approach leaves us uniquely positioned for the changing needs of construction, while our continued strong cash generation provides us with the flexibility to invest in future growth opportunities for our business,” Mr Manifold said.

CRH – which is in the midst of an ongoing share buyback programme, returning cash to investors - said its acquisitions pipeline remains “strong”.

“Our significant balance sheet capacity offers flexibility to capitalise on these opportunities and deliver further value to shareholders,” it said.

CRH has already spent €1.1bn on acquisitions and investments this year. The group has also increases its interim dividend for shareholders by 4.5%, year-on-year, to 23c per share.

