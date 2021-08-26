Glenveagh returns to profit in first half of year

Housebuilder Glenveagh Properties has reported a pre-tax profit of €2.6m for the first half of this year.
The figure compares to a €27.3m loss for the same period last year, which was heavily affected by Covid restrictions. Similarly, Glenveagh’s revenues for the first six months of this year surged to €127.5m, from a comparatively lowly €37m 12 months previously.
Figures, earlier this year, showed that the initial closure of construction sites during last year’s early lockdown period wiped around €2bn off the value of construction output.
“Despite the major headwinds caused by Covid-19, we have returned to profitability and increased our output,” said Glenveagh chief executive Stephen Garvey.
He said the company has sold, signed or reserved the 1,150 homes it expects to complete this year, with a further 300 houses already reserved for next year.
“Ireland is in an accommodation crisis and needs upwards of 35,000 homes a year to keep pace with requirements,” Mr Garvey said.
“Our focus is on getting supply into the system as quickly as possible and we have a clear path to our target of building 3,000 homes a year by 2024,” he said.