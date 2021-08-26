Glenveagh returns to profit in first half of year

Housebuilder Glenveagh Properties has reported a pre-tax profit of €2.6m for the first half of this year.

The figure compares to a €27.3m loss for the same period last year, which was heavily affected by Covid restrictions. Similarly, Glenveagh’s revenues for the first six months of this year surged to €127.5m, from a comparatively lowly €37m 12 months previously.