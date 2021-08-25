Cork firm looking to bridge the gap in translation sector

A Munster company offering interpreting and translation services is aiming to address the significant gap in training in the sector with expanding operations across Europe.

Translit has offices in Cork and Limerick as well as new locations in London and Moscow. Last year, during the global pandemic, they recognised an opportunity to set up their own training division to address the standards of interpreter training.

Their expansion comes as the Irish Translators’ and Interpreters’ Association (ITIA) raised concerns relating to an underfunded interpreting sector earlier this month.

Mary Phelan, chairperson of the organisation, conveyed the ITIA’s concerns about the current state of standards, regulation and training for interpreters in Ireland. She has also pointed to the lack of accredited training for interpreters.

Alex Chernenko, CEO and founder of Translit, said the issue with translation services and training goes beyond Ireland. His company formed Translit Pro last year to upskill their own interpreters but it has evolved into a wider operation with more than 3,000 participants worldwide attending more than 70 events in the past 18 months.

“We launched Translit Pro when the whole world was in lockdown as an experiment. Within just a few months, our courses and webinars were sold out and we realised that low interpreting standards and lack of training is not just a problem in Ireland, it’s a global issue,” he said.

“Initially, we expected beginners and somewhat experienced interpreters would join the courses but it also attracted very experienced interpreters with more than ten years on the job.

“We are proud that we are the first and only training provider in Ireland whose interpreting courses are CPD certified. And since its launch we have had a UK-based translation company and a university from the USA upskilling their interpreters with us.”

“We are trying to deal with the issue of the sometimes unsatisfactory interpreting not only by improving interpreters’ skills but also by teaching professionals who work with interpreters,” Mr Chernenko said, adding that interpreter clients such as public bodies and businesses often require training in how to work with interpreters.

“We received feedback from both interpreters and clients that many clients simply do not know how to work with interpreters. They make it difficult for interpreters to do their job and they are not prepared to operate through another person. That’s not the client’s fault, it’s simply a lack of knowledge and training.”

As a result, Translit has also launched new training for public bodies, civil servants, non-profit organisations and businesses that work with interpreters.