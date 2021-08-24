Samsung unveils €175bn investment plan for chips and telecoms 

Samsung Group has unveiled a 240 trillion won (€175bn) expansion that will entail hiring 40,000 people over three years, a sprawling investment blueprint intended to build the South Korean conglomerate’s lead in next-generation technologies.

Samsung Electronics and affiliates such as Samsung Biologics aim to lead research and spending in areas ranging from telecommunications and robotics to corporate acquisitions.

The country’s largest conglomerate is setting aside 180 trillion won for its home country alone and now aims to hire another 10,000 people over the period, on top of 30,000 new jobs already planned, the group said in a statement.

Advanced chipmaking

The envisioned spending includes expenditures outlined previously, such as Samsung Electronics’ long-term goal of investing $151bn (€127bn) through 2030 to delve deeper into advanced chipmaking.

The announcement comes days after Samsung scion Jay Y Lee walked out of jail.

The conglomerate’s de facto leader, who was serving a sentence on graft charges, won release on parole just months ahead of South Korea’s presidential election.

Mr Lee, 53, was sent back to jail for a second time in January, after he was convicted of using bribery to win support for his formal succession at the conglomerate.

The billionaire had served six of the 18 months he had been expected to spend behind bars during his second stint, on top of the year he was incarcerated before his initial release in 2018.

In the months after his imprisonment, a supply crunch in the global semiconductor industry and Samsung’s role in facilitating a Covid-19 vaccine deal with the US fanned calls from business leaders and politicians to free Mr Lee.

Activists have criticised the decision, saying it was proof of preferential treatment for the powerful tycoon class known as the chaebol.

Global standing

South Korea's top conglomerate said the investments through 2023 are expected to help Samsung to strengthen its global standing in key industries such as the chip sector, while seeking more growth opportunities in new fields such as next-generation telecommunications and robotics.

Samsung did not provide any details on its reported investment of $17bn (€14.3bn) for a chip factory in the US. According to a document filed with Texas state officials, the company is considering a location in Williamson County for the chip contract manufacturing facility that would result in 1,800 new jobs.

Bloomberg and Reuters