Pfizer to acquire blood cancer drugmaker Trillium for €1.93bn

Pfizer’s oncology portfolio now includes 24 approved drugs
Pfizer to acquire blood cancer drugmaker Trillium for €1.93bn

Drugs are expected to become another important backbone of immunotherapy for multiple types of cancer. File picture: Scott Eisen/Bloomberg

Mon, 23 Aug, 2021 - 15:55

Pfizer, maker of a top-selling Covid vaccine, will buy all the shares of Trillium Therapeutics it doesn’t own, gaining the immune cancer drugmaker for an equity value of $2.26bn (€1.93bn).

Pfizer will pay $18.50 a share for Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Trillium, the companies said in a statement. The price represents a 118% premium to the stock’s 60-day weighted average price. 

Shares of Trillium nearly tripled, while Pfizer rose as much as 3.6% in early trading on Monday.

Pfizer invested $25m in Trillium in September as part of its Breakthrough Growth Initiative, when Jeff Settleman, senior vice-president of Pfizer’s oncology research and development group, was named to Trillium’s scientific advisory board.

Blood cancers

Trillium’s two lead molecules, TTI-622 and TTI-621, block signalling proteins involved in blood cancers and are both in human trials across several types of disease. They target CD47, a protein found on some cancer cells that cloaks them from the normal immune response, and send a signal activating the response.

Early clinical data for both molecules is encouraging and they’re expected to become another important backbone immunotherapy for multiple types of cancer, especially those of the blood, Chris Boshoff, Pfizer’s chief development officer for oncology, said in the statement.

Blood cancers represent 6% of all tumour diagnoses across the world, according to the statement. Last year, more than 1m people worldwide were diagnosed with a form of blood cancer and more than 700,000 people died from the disease.

Breast cancer

The move follows Pfizer’s July deal with Arvinas to develop and commercialise ARV-471, a drug for breast cancer that degrades the hormone oestrogen. Pfizer agreed to pay Arvinas $650m  upfront as well as $1.4bn (in potential milestone payments, along with a $350m equity investment in the biotech.

Pfizer’s oncology portfolio includes 24 approved drugs that yielded about $10.9bn in revenue last year, up 21% operationally from 2019. During the first half of 2021, global oncology revenues were $6bn , up 16% operationally from the period a year earlier, the company said.

• Bloomberg

Read More

Joaquin Duato to take over as J&J chief executive

More in this section

Sainsbury - Asda merger Private equity suitors eye potential Sainsbury's swoop as UK supermarket takeover frenzy hots up
FILE PHOTO An inquiry into the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, which lead to the deaths of 72 people, has heard from staff of Irish-fo Kingspan confident for full-year after posting record first-half profits
M&S sees a jump in demand for food and a surge in online clothes' orders M&S sees a jump in demand for food and a surge in online clothes' orders
blood cancerbreast cancerorganisation: pfizerorganisation: trillium
J&J CEO Transition

Joaquin Duato to take over as J&J chief executive

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices