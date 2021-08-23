Private equity suitors eye potential Sainsbury's swoop as UK supermarket takeover frenzy hots up

Private equity companies are, reportedly, circling British supermarket group Sainsbury's with a view to possibly launching bids of more than £7bn (€8.1bn).

American buyout giant Apollo is said to be running the rule over the supermarket group, according to speculation in Britain.

It also remains in talks to join the Fortress-led consortium bidding for Morrisons and any involvement in that deal may preclude a move for Sainsbury's. As a result, it is thought Apollo's interest in Sainsbury's is exploratory at the moment.

British supermarket group Morrisons said, last week, its board would unanimously recommend US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R's) 285 pence a share offer, worth £7bn, and drop its previous recommendation for a £6.7bn bid from a consortium led by SoftBank-owned Fortress.

However, shares in Morrisons jumped above the level of the agreed takeover offer from CD&R, on Friday afternoon, indicating a protracted bid battle for the retailer may yet have further to run.

Having previously said it is "committed to becoming the new owner of Morrisons", Fortress Investment Group has now said it is considering its options and last week urged shareholders to take no action, pending a further statement.

If Fortress remains keen, it is also possible the Takeover Panel, which governs deals in the UK, could instigate an auction process for Morrisons.

The boss of Sainsbury's recently said his focus was on delivering the British supermarket group's strategy rather than the takeover frenzy that has gripped the UK's grocery retail sector.

Shares in Sainsbury's, Britain's second-largest grocer after market leader Tesco, have surged this year, buoyed by bid speculation.

That started in April when Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky raised his stake in Sainsbury's to just under 10% and has been fuelled by the bid battle for rival Morrisons.

Asked if Sainsbury's board had received any takeover approaches, CEO Simon Roberts said in July: "If we had anything to update on, we'd be updating on it, so we've nothing to update you on."

-Reuters