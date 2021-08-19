Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Audi Ireland, DP Energy, Verde Energy Group, Willis Towers Watson Ireland, Cantec Group and Callan Tansey Solicitors.

Damien O’Sullivan has been appointed as the new Audi Ireland brand director. He returns to Audi Ireland after a successful six years working for Audi in Asia, initially in Taiwan as aftersales director and then for the last three years in China as vice-president dealer development for the audi sales division, based in Changchun. Prior to taking up his role abroad in 2015, he held various roles in Audi Ireland including financial controller, sales planning manager and head of aftersales. The appointment comes as previous Audi Ireland brand director, Thorsten Godulla, is promoted to president of SAIC Audi Sales and Marketing in Shanghai, China. Mr Godulla will be continuing his 27-year career with Audi in a recently launched new joint venture.

Kimberley Harris has been appointed as communications and coordination manager with DP Energy, the renewable energy project developer. She will lead DP Energy’s communications, including its Irish offshore wind and wave energy programmes. Headquartered in Buttevant, Co Cork, DP Energy has a 5GW portfolio of wind, solar and offshore energy projects across Ireland, Australia, UK and Canada. It also has tidal energy projects in Canada, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Kimberley was a research assistant for UCC Marine Geology Research Group and a project officer in CIT (now MTU). She holds an MSc in Coastal and Marine Environments and a BA in Geography and English, both from NUIG. She has also completed courses in research integrity, project management and assertive communication skills.

Kevin Cronin has been appointed as chief financial officer with Verde Energy Group, based in its Cork headquarters. He is a chartered certified accountant with 16 years’ experience; and in his new role he is responsible for the day to day operations of the finance and administration function. His prior roles include group finance manager with PFH Technology Group, and financial controller with Green Circle Marketing. A graduate of Limerick IT, Kevin qualified with Grant Thornton, where he worked predominantly in the SME sector. Kevin is the first of 30 new hires which Verde will take on over the next two years. Verde recently announced a €20m 'Green Fund' to support the installation of EV Chargers, Solar PV, and energy efficient LED lighting nationwide.

Daniel Parker has been appointed as head of business development for broker services with Willis Towers Watson Ireland. He will lead the growth of the Broker Services division at Willis Towers Watson, providing off-the-shelf products to commercial brokers across Ireland. The Broker Services team offers products and services in areas such as private motor, fleet, motor trade, golf and property markets. Prior to joining Willis Towers Watson, Daniel worked for RSA insurance in a variety of roles spanning underwriting, strategy and business development. He is a marketing graduate from Technological University Dublin, a certified insurance practitioner and a keen swimmer. Willis Towers Watson employs 600 staff in Dublin, Cork, Belfast, Limerick and Galway. It employs 45,000 people in 140 countries around the world.

Brendan White has been appointed as digital marketing executive with Cantec Group, the managed print services company based in Waterford. Over the coming months, Brendan will play an integral role in executing Cantec Group’s digital marketing strategies as well as his role within Promotive, helping customers to grow their brands and online presence. He previously held roles with national and global media companies. He holds a degree in Journalism from DCU. He brings a decade of experience in journalism and in digital marketing roles, specialising in content writing, email and social media marketing as well as SEO. Cantec's services include SmartOffice Automation, providers of cutting edge Business Automation Software and Promotive, the Creative Graphic Design and Marketing division of the group.

Paul Cunney has joined Callan Tansey Solicitors LLP, based in their Ballina office, Co Mayo. He is a retired army captain, having served in the Defence Forces from 1991 to 2004. He is also a former Mayo senior footballer. After 13 years military service, including overseas service in South Lebanon, East Timor and in the Western Sahara, he was admitted to the Roll of Solicitors in 2007. Before joining Callan Tansey Solicitors LLP, he served as deputy coroner for the District of Mayo. He was also a partner with P O'Connor & Son Solicitors. He is currently chairman for the Mental Health Tribunal, which reviews the involuntary admission of patients to approved centres. He brings expertise in personal injury litigation, employment law and Mental Health law.