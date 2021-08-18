Kenmare Resources boosts shareholder dividend on profit surge

Kenmare Resources boosts shareholder dividend on profit surge

Kenmare Resources managing director Michael Carvill: 'We remain confident in the outlook for annual production.' File picture

Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 17:24
Geoff Percival

Shares in Kenmare Resources rose after the Irish mining firm posted record first-half profits and mineral production and a surge in its shareholder dividend.

Kenmare, which owns and operates the Moma mine in Mozambique, has more than trebled its interim dividend to US7.29c a share after seeing a 278% surge in after-tax profit, for the first six months of the year, to $48m (€41m). 

Total mineral production rose by just under 50% to 612,100 tonnes and revenues rose by 51% to $167.8m.

“We remain confident in the outlook for annual production and reiterate our guidance of 1.1-1.2m tonnes of ilmenite in 2021,” said Kenmare managing director Michael Carvill.

"Market conditions for titanium feedstocks remained strong in the first half, with pricing strengthening quarter-on-quarter. The outlook for zircon has also continued to improve, with price increases during the half and continuing into the second half to date,” he said.

Shares up by 2%

Kenmare's shares were up by around 2% on the back of its update.

Earnings, on an EBITDA basis, were up 121% at $82.3m. 

Davy said it will likely upgrade its full-year EBITDA outlook for Kenmare from $174m to around $190m. Kenmare also reduced its net debt to just $76m in the first half.

Read More

Carlsberg shares rise as global earnings outlook improves for brewing giant

More in this section

Bosch to establish a research centre in Limerick creating 30 jobs Bosch to establish a research centre in Limerick creating 30 jobs
Coronavirus - Tue May 26, 2020 Nando’s temporarily closes UK stores due to peri-peri chicken shortage
Working from home Limerick telecoms firm to allow staff work from home four days a week permanently
profit surgeshareholder dividendminingorganisation: kenmare resources
Kenmare Resources boosts shareholder dividend on profit surge

Carlsberg shares rise as global earnings outlook improves for brewing giant

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices