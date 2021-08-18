Bosch to establish a research centre in Limerick creating 30 jobs

The facility will focus on radar sensors for motor vehicles
Bosch to establish a research centre in Limerick creating 30 jobs

Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 07:36
Alan Healy

Electronics and car parts supplier Bosch is to establish an automotive research and development centre in Limerick, creating 30 jobs over the next two years. 

The focus of the activities in Limerick will be on semiconductor products as well as automotive electronics. The move recognises the increased demand for semiconductors for motor vehicles.

The Limerick facility will initially focus on circuits for radar sensors used for advanced driver assistance systems such as emergency braking, collision avoidance and cruise control.

IDA Ireland Executive Director Mary Buckley said the decision by Bosch to establish its centre in Limerick further enhances the region’s reputation as an emerging hub for software and automotive systems.

"It is also a strong endorsement of the talent available in the Mid-West region, particularly in the areas of engineering and design. With this announcement, Bosch will be well-equipped to meet the growing demand for semiconductors in automation and I wish the company success with their operations here in Ireland.”

Mike Keaveney, Bosch Radar Architect & R&D Centre Limerick Manager, said the facility can develop innovative products to meet the needs of tomorrow’s cars. 

"Working with the talented engineers here, and the teams across Europe that we are now part of is particularly rewarding. Our next focus is on growing the local team. There’s a lot of talent in and around the region and we’re looking to hire more engineers with the skillsets needed to develop state of the art integrated circuit products.”

