Legislation may pave way for new powers for company law enforcer 

The legislation proposes the ODCE will be an independent organisation overseen by the new Corporate Enforcement Authority.  
Legislation may pave way for new powers for company law enforcer 

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said the new authority, a recent €1m increase to €6m in the budget for the ODCE, as well as more staff will strengthen the policing of company law.  

Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 17:29
Eamon Quinn

A new structure and recent additional funding will help the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement to "crack down" on major breaches of Irish company law, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said. 

The comments come as the Government readies to publish a bill to set up a new Corporate Enforcement Authority which along with better funding aims to boost the ability of the ODCE to take on "larger scale and more complex breaches of company law".  

Following a number of reports, the Government will consider bolstering the Corporate Enforcement Authority although the legislation won't provide the ODCE with new powers.     

Mr Varadkar said the new authority, a recent €1m increase to €6m in the budget for the ODCE, as well as more staff will strengthen the policing of company law.  

The legislation proposes the ODCE will be an independent organisation overseen by the new Corporate Enforcement Authority.  

"The new CEA will tackle allegations of company law breaches and investigate alleged criminal activity in the areas of fraudulent trading and dishonest dealings before a company becomes insolvent among other breaches of company law," Mr Varadkar said. 

“We have seen how intricate and complex some of these breaches can be and how hard it is to secure prosecutions. As a statutorily independent agency, the CEA will have more autonomy to recruit the specialist staff it needs. 

"My department will continue to work with the new CEA to ensure it has the appropriate legislative tools to undertake corporate law enforcement," he said.

Read More

US lawmakers take aim at Apple and Google over their app stores   

More in this section

Takeaway delivery firm Just Eat cuts first-half losses despite expansion drive Takeaway delivery firm Just Eat cuts first-half losses despite expansion drive
DHL-owner Deutsche Post buys ship freight firm for €1.5bn in cash to ease global shortages DHL-owner Deutsche Post buys ship freight firm for €1.5bn in cash to ease global shortages
Consortium acquires Troy and Ardmore film and tv studios Consortium acquires Troy and Ardmore film and tv studios
company lawperson: leo varadkarorganisation: office of the director of corporate enforcementorganisation: corporate enforcement authority
Working from home

Limerick telecoms firm to allow staff work from home four days a week permanently

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices