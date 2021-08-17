DHL-owner Deutsche Post buys ship freight firm for €1.5bn in cash to ease global shortages

Shortages of freight capacity – both ocean and air – have pushed up shipping costs globally, with the coronavirus pandemic also extending port waiting times due to labour shortages and traffic disruptions
DHL-owner Deutsche Post buys ship freight firm for €1.5bn in cash to ease global shortages

Global supply chains have been pushed towards breaking point by Covid-19 and natural disasters, threatening flows of raw materials, parts and consumer goods, according to companies, economists and shipping specialists. File picture

Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 15:30
Matthias Inverardi

DHL-owner Deutsche Post is acquiring ocean freight forwarder JF Hillebrand Group for €1.5bn in cash, as part of a strategy to strengthen its core logistics operations.

The move comes as shortages of freight capacity – both ocean and air – have pushed up shipping costs globally, with the coronavirus pandemic also extending port waiting times due to labour shortages and traffic disruptions.

Global supply chains have been pushed towards breaking point by Covid-19 and natural disasters, threatening flows of raw materials, parts and consumer goods, according to companies, economists and shipping specialists.

Deutsche Post DHL Group, one of the world's biggest logistics groups, said it expected the fast-growing business would contribute to earnings from day one.

“The acquisition of Hillebrand is a unique opportunity for Deutsche Post DHL Group to add high-quality ocean freight services with strong margin characteristics and high cash flow generation," said finance chief Melanie Kreis.

The agreed purchase of Hillebrand, which generated €1.4bn in revenues over the past 12 months and is expected to ship half a million containers this year, will be paid for out of available cash, Deutsche Post said. 

The transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the coming months. 

• Reuters

Read More

Growth in online sales helps firm deliver

More in this section

Takeaway delivery firm Just Eat cuts first-half losses despite expansion drive Takeaway delivery firm Just Eat cuts first-half losses despite expansion drive
Consortium acquires Troy and Ardmore film and tv studios Consortium acquires Troy and Ardmore film and tv studios
Eamonn Forbes to head Titan Aviation's global sales Eamonn Forbes to head Titan Aviation's global sales
freightorganisation: dhl group
Working from home

Limerick telecoms firm to allow staff work from home four days a week permanently

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices