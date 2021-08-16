Eamonn Forbes to head Titan Aviation's global sales

Will direct the company's global sales team based in Dublin
Eamonn Forbes has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Titan Asset Management Ireland Limited.

Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 14:56
Alan Healy

International aircraft leasing firm Titan Aviation Holdings has appointed Eamonn Forbes as its new Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr Forbes will lead all sales and marketing activities for Titan and direct the company's global sales team based in Dublin. He began his career as a lawyer and holds a Bachelor of Civil Law Degree (BCL) from the University College Cork and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University College Dublin.

Titan Aviation is a freighter-centric leasing company that leases aircraft to airlines worldwide. Its fleet of cargo aircraft support customers including international flag carriers, express operators, e-commerce providers, and regional and domestic carriers.

Most recently, Mr Forbes served as Chief Commercial Officer of FPG Amentum. Previously, he has held senior positions at SMBC Aviation Capital and Goshawk.

“I am thrilled to join the Titan team at this important stage of growth and development,” he said.

“Titan is widely recognized as an industry leader, with a superior customer portfolio, an unparalleled depth of freighter experience and a unique position within the marketplace. I look forward to working with the team to leverage the strength of the Atlas Air Worldwide companies, while further building the strategic joint venture with Bain Capital Credit.”

“We are delighted that Eamonn will be joining our team as we continue to expand Titan’s portfolio and global footprint,” said Michael Steen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Titan Aviation.

“With his strong experience and track record in the aviation leasing industry, Eamonn is perfectly positioned to lead our global sales and marketing activities, as we further leverage our strategic joint venture with Bain Capital Credit.”

