Consortium acquires Troy and Ardmore film and tv studios

Screen Ireland said 2021 is set to break production activity records despite the disruption of Covid-19
Consortium acquires Troy and Ardmore film and tv studios

Troy Studios in Limerick operates more than 100,000 sq ft of stage space.

Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 11:18
Alan Healy

World-renowned film and television production facilities, Troy Studios, in Limerick and Ardmore Studios in Wicklow have been acquired by a US and UK consortium.

Both Irish studios will continue to operate with their existing branding, with CEO Elaine Geraghty and the staff at both facilities remaining unchanged.

Leading media real estate and studio services organisation, a joint venture of Hackman Capital Partners and its affiliate The MBS Group, and Square Mile Capital Management, announce the acquisition. The partnership already owns the world’s largest independent studio and media portfolio, with approximately €3.6bn in media real estate assets. It services more than 360 sound stages within its MBS Group network across 46 cities and four countries.

“We are delighted to have Hackman Capital Partners, Square Mile Capital and The MBS Group join the Irish screen content production community," CEO Elaine Geraghty said. "Their industry acumen and global footprint will preserve the legacy of the studios as well as ensure the continued success of Ireland’s two most significant studios."

"Ireland has a long history of filmmaking and today’s announcement solidifies the ambition of the industry, and will bring new opportunities in line with the Government ambition to establish Ireland as a global hub for the production of film, TV drama and animation. The demand for high-end TV series is exponential. We compete globally to attract inward productions and valuable investment to Ireland and this announcement is momentous to enable further growth of the industry in Ireland.”

State body Screen Ireland said 2021 is set to break production activity records despite the disruption of Covid-19, with the sector’s economic contribution already estimated to be €289m from 37 Irish and international productions; on track to beat the previous production contribution record of €358m reached before the pandemic in 2019.

Troy Studios operates 100,000 sq ft of stage space and a further 250,000 sq ft for production support while Ardmore Studios has more than 140,000 sq ft of sound stages.

“Ireland is a superb destination for production, with the richness of its natural landscape, its indigenous content industry and its skilled production crews. We look forward to building upon this great history and are committed to growing both indigenous and international production activity in Ireland," Michael Hackman, CEO Hackman Capital Partners said.

More in this section

Shops stock M&S adds more clothing brands to sell online    
Tipperary software firm eyes new markets as it announces 40 new jobs Tipperary software firm eyes new markets as it announces 40 new jobs
Sports Direct and Frasers to take over vacant Debenhams unit in Cork's Mahon Point Sports Direct and Frasers to take over vacant Debenhams unit in Cork's Mahon Point
munster business
Consortium acquires Troy and Ardmore film and tv studios

Tesla Autopilot faces safety probe in US after crashes 

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices