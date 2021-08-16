Tipperary software firm eyes new markets as it announces 40 new jobs

Tipperary software firm Herdwatch is to double its workforce over the next three years adding 40 additional jobs with 20 of the new roles located in the company’s headquarters in Roscrea.
The company was founded by the farmer-owned co-operative FRS Network and creates farm management software in Ireland and the UK. The company's software is used on more than 15,000 farms.
The additional jobs will support the company's further expansion of Herdwatch as it seeks to reach new markets and broaden its current service. This will include measures to help farmers meet the climate change challenge.
Herdwatch has released a new tool that allows farmers to easily map their farms using satellite imagery. This tool is seen as a foundation stone for more advanced upcoming developments in the environmental sector, from precision soil health in partnership with FRS (Farm Relief Services) to fertiliser and carbon emissions as well as carbon sequestration management.
Herdwatch CEO and Co-Founder, Fabien Peyaud, said the expansion is a signal of the ongoing success of Herdwatch. "We’re so proud to have been able to help thousands of farmers and create so many jobs over the past seven years, so I am thrilled to be growing the team supporting and building the next phase of Herdwatch."
The company is supported by Enterprise Ireland in its international expansion. Enterprise Ireland CEO, Leo Clancy, said Herdwatch highlights the potential for innovative firms to succeed and grow.
"Ireland is a leader in the agriculture and agri-tech sector and this investment shows clearly how Irish firms can create digital platforms to bring these capabilities to a global farming community.”