Irish mergers and acquisitions soar to €20bn in the first half of 2021

The level of mergers and acquisition activity (M&A) in Ireland soared in the first half of this year with almost €20bn spent on more than 100 deals.

The figures represent a 33% rise on the same period in 2020 and most of any half-year period since 2006.

The William Fry Mergers & Acquisitions Review registered nine deals valued at over €500m and six securing a price tag of over €1bn. The largest was AIB’s acquisition of Ulster Bank Ireland’s commercial lending business from the Royal Bank of Scotland for €4.1bn.

The report found the midmarket sector, between €5m and €250m also performed well. The largest mid-market deal of the year was Swedish medtech company Addlife’s €240m purchase of Cork-based medical equipment supplier Healthcare 21. The deal highlights the appeal of Irish homegrown life sciences talent for international firms looking to access new markets.

“Irish M&A deals reached a new record high in the first six months of 2021, continuing to build on the momentum experienced in the final quarter of 2020," Stephen Keogh, Head of Corporate and M&A said.

"International buyers – both corporate and private equity – have been a key driver of this activity, with the value of M&A conducted by overseas bidders totalling €15bn, nearly twice as much as the whole of 2020."

US-based private equity firms continued their dominance in the Irish market. The largest was US buyout firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice’s takeover offer for UDG Healthcare for €3.4bn. The second and third largest deals – Advent and Eurazeo’s €1.8bn acquisition of Planet and Bain’s US$1.7bn acquisition of Valeo – both also involve US-based bidders.

By sector, technology, media and telecom continued to generate the largest number of deals in the first six months of 2021, taking up 27% of overall M&A volume, followed by financial services, consumer and renewables sectors.

Mr Keogh said that international private equity funds, with access to unprecedented amounts of capital, will continue to search for attractive acquisition targets and the stage looks set for a stand-out year for Irish deal-making.