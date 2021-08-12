Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection people starting new roles with Microsoft Ireland, Enet, TEKenable, Avolon and Kemmlit Ireland.

Anne Sheehan has been appointed as general manager of Microsoft Ireland, effective from October. She will lead the sales, marketing and services business across the island of Ireland with a particular focus on delivering business transformation with Microsoft’s customers and partners within the public and private sectors. She joins from Vodafone UK where she is currently the enterprise director, responsible for sales, brand, product and solution design, services and government relations. She previously ran Vodafone Ireland’s enterprise business in Ireland for four years. Prior to that, she worked at IBM for 16 years in a number of senior roles including VP of sales and services for the Nordic Region, sales and services director for IBM Ireland, head of channel, and head of infrastructure and technology services.

Lisa Gillivan has been appointed as marketing manager with open access network provider Enet. She joins from Panda Power, where she was head of marketing. Prior has also worked in a variety of marketing and advertising roles in Australia. She will now drive awareness of Enet’s ongoing projects, including the delivery of broadband services over the State’s fibreoptic network, as well as being a key supplier to the rollout of the National Broadband Plan. She brings experience in marketing across multiple industries, as well as skills in digital marketing, campaign management, SEO and web development to the role. She holds a BComm with a Marketing specialisation from NUIG, a diploma in Digital Marketing from the Digital Marketing Institute and a diploma in UX Design at the UX Design Institute.

Seamus Brady has been appointed service delivery manager (Azure and .NET) with software company TEKenable, managing the .NET development team with a focus on building Xamarin mobile apps and .NET applications based on Microsoft Azure. He will also manage recruitment, technical pre-sales, cross-training development teams, code reviews, resourcing, technical specifications and developing Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). He was previously a solution architect at Greenfinch Technology, now a TEKenable company. He brings 25 years of ICT experience, developing multiple web and mobile projects, including apps for GoParkit, NTA, Pobal and Teagasc, interactive code-training simulations and eLearning tools for InnerWorkings and Skillsoft. He holds an MA in Computer Science from DCU, a BA in Mathematics from TCD as well as several business and technical certifications.

Andy Cronin has become president of Avolon, in addition to his role as chief financial officer. A founding executive of the Dublin-based aircraft leasing company since its launch in 2010, he assumes his new title as fellow founders John Higgins, president and chief commercial officer and Tom Ashe, chief operating officer, are to retire from the business in October. Mr Cronin previously worked in RBS Aviation Capital in a number of roles, most recently as SVP Investor Markets, with responsibility for disposal, financing and debt syndication of operating lease and structured debt products to a wide pool of investor and bank communities. He holds a degree in Engineering and a Masters of Industrial Engineering, both from University College Dublin.

Paul Geaney has been appointed as chief commercial officer of aircraft lessor Avolon as part of a number of senior executive changes at the company, which has acquired and traded more than 1,300 aircraft since the business was launched in 2010. A founding director of the company, Mr Geaney has worked with Avolon for the past 11 years in roles including chief risk officer, head of the OEM team and head of Americas. He is on the board of the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT). His prior roles include managing director of Jetbird, MD for international corporate jet finance with RBS, pricing analyst with RBS and analyst for healthcare banking with Merrill Lynch. He holds a degree in Economics and Politics from TCD.

Gerard Kirwan has been appointed as managing director for Kemmlit Ireland, the cleanroom and lab furniture specialist based in Dublin. He will lead the recently founded Irish business, a subsidiary of Kemmlit GMBH. Gerard has been involved in pharma and biopharma capital projects for over 25 years, with a highly experienced sectoral knowledge. He previously held a number of senior roles with MCR Lifescience (part of the MCR Group). He was also MD of Cleanroom Equipment Design & Manufacture, and engineering sales director with Brennell Engineering. Gerard will now lead a skilled team of industry professionals in Kemmlit, which provides consultation, design and manufacture of cleanroom furniture and laboratory furniture to pharma and biopharma projects in Ireland, UK, EU and USA. He holds a BSc from University of Ulster.