TUI stems cash burn as holiday bookings surge

TUI stopped burning cash as holiday bookings surged following European government moves to relax travel restrictions.

The world’s biggest tour operator reported cash inflows during the three months through June when financing costs of €320m are excluded, the first time it’s recorded a positive number since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. That’s after revenue surged to €650m in the quarter from €72m a year ago.

“Especially in Germany and in the continental European markets, the current booking figures show a high pent-up demand,” TUI Chief Executive Officer Fritz Joussen said in a statement Thursday. A further easing of UK travel rules would lead to another booking spree in the three months through September, he said.

Despite the positive free cash flow, TUI still posted a loss of €940m as travel remained significantly below pre-pandemic levels. While the company took in 1.5 million bookings across the three-month period, capacity remained at about 60% of 2019 levels.

The company's stock is up 20% this year after slumping 52% in 2020.

Three Bailouts

TUI has raised billions of euros from three bailouts since the pandemic hammered its core business, which is taking mainly British and German tourists to warm-weather destinations. The company, which operates airlines, hotels and cruise ships, has relied on the German government and private investors to pitch in on prior fundraisings.

Provided the pandemic doesn’t take a fresh turn for the worse, the return to positive cash flow will give management some breathing room as they try to plot TUI’s exit from the crisis. The company is considering a capital raise of as much as €1bn to help repay those state bailouts.

“The goal remains the rapid repayment of the state loans,” TUI said in its statement. The company didn’t comment on plans for equity issuance.

UK Complications While Germany has gradually eased travel rules, things have been more complicated in the UK Frequent changes to restrictions combined with costly testing requirements have led to fewer vacations abroad this summer.

The biggest challenge has been the rise of new Covid variants along with a cacophony of changing rules as governments try to stop their spread. This has confused passengers, disrupting journeys at times or leaving them fighting for refunds on cancelled trips. The uncertainty has made it difficult for airlines and travellers alike to count on positive developments being sustained.

The tour operator has agreed to more than €4bn of state support since the pandemic and issued about €600m worth of convertible bonds in 2021.

Bloomberg