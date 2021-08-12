Munster energy firms to merge creating 80 jobs

TWO Munster energy companies have announced a merger that will lead to the creation of up to 80 new jobs helping industry and businesses to reduce their carbon footprint.

Cork consultancy firm Energy Services and Straightline Energy Solutions based in Killarney are to merge to become ActionZero. The firm has patented new technology that generates heat in a process that eliminates the need for fossil fuel. The product, called EscoPod, offers a solution for difficult to decarbonise high-temperature heat across a range of market sectors.

The new company currently has 22 staff based in Cork and Kerry, with sales staff deployed throughout Ireland. It’s expected to add a further 80 jobs over the next three years as demand increases for its services.

The CEO of the newly merged entity is Denis Collins, a former global executive with IBM, and previous chairman of IDA Ireland Regional Development. ActionZero is also one of a suite of green energy companies in which businessman Pearse Flynn has a major interest.

Energy Services was established as a power and energy consultancy 28 years ago by Cork businessman Tom Lynch and has operated in over 16 countries around the globe. Straightline Energy Solutions has a strong track record of developing innovative green technologies for use in industry.

"It’s no secret that we’re facing a climate crisis and as the world continues to push towards a zero-emissions future, we’re here to make that a reality," CEO Denis OCllins said. "There’s a significant global market opportunity and ActionZero is a highly skilled organisation that clearly addresses that, delivering fully funded solutions through patented technology and analytics to make a better planet for all.”

“The Munster region will be the place to be as we strive to create a cluster of energy-focused organisations in our area that will serve the world as a global energy hub. Together we can create a triple helix to collaborate with industry, government, public sector and academia all working towards the common goal of a future free of emissions. The road to zero starts here and it’s one I’m very proud to be on.”

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD welcomed the merger. "Ireland’s ambition is to more than halve carbon emissions over the course of this decade. We need all sectors working together, developing new cutting-edge technology and ActionZero is an example of that. I’m looking forward to seeing Denis and the team at ActionZero bring value and growth as well as high-quality jobs to our energy sector in the coming years.”