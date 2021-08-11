Paddy Cosgrave's Web Summit to return as in-person event in Lisbon

Europe's biggest tech conference - the Web Summit - will return as an in-person event in Lisbon this November, organisers have confirmed, after the event was held online last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Web Summit chief executive Paddy Cosgrave had said last November that the venue, Lisbon's Altice Arena, had been booked for 2021 and he expected the event to return in-person.
Organisers said they were in regular contact with health authorities to set up a Covid-safe event.
It has not yet been decided whether masks or tests will be required, communications manager Katherine Farrell said, but the venue is being prepared to ensure social distancing is possible.
According to the Portuguese government's current plans, compulsory use of masks in outdoor areas will be lifted in September but will still be required in large gatherings and be compulsory indoors.
Around 104,000 attended the online-only event last year. Organisers said they expected over 40,000 people to attend the conference this year. Just under 70,500 tickets were sold for the 2019 event.
The number of daily new coronavirus cases rose in June and early July to levels last seen in February, when Portugal was under a strict lockdown, but has been falling slightly since late July as the vaccination campaign progresses.