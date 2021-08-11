Paddy Cosgrave's Web Summit to return as in-person event in Lisbon

Organisers said they were in regular contact with health authorities to set up a Covid-safe event
Paddy Cosgrave's Web Summit to return as in-person event in Lisbon

Web Summit's co-founder Paddy Cosgrave.

Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 15:58

Europe's biggest tech conference - the Web Summit - will return as an in-person event in Lisbon this November, organisers have confirmed, after the event was held online last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Web Summit chief executive Paddy Cosgrave had said last November that the venue, Lisbon's Altice Arena, had been booked for 2021 and he expected the event to return in-person.

Organisers said they were in regular contact with health authorities to set up a Covid-safe event.

It has not yet been decided whether masks or tests will be required, communications manager Katherine Farrell said, but the venue is being prepared to ensure social distancing is possible.

According to the Portuguese government's current plans, compulsory use of masks in outdoor areas will be lifted in September but will still be required in large gatherings and be compulsory indoors.

Around 104,000 attended the online-only event last year. Organisers said they expected over 40,000 people to attend the conference this year. Just under 70,500 tickets were sold for the 2019 event.

The number of daily new coronavirus cases rose in June and early July to levels last seen in February, when Portugal was under a strict lockdown, but has been falling slightly since late July as the vaccination campaign progresses.

Read More

Office provider IWG taps global demand for hybrid work-home space

More in this section

Bayer Keeps Roundup Faith After Losing Second Trial on Cancer Bayer loses third appeals case over glyphosate weedkiller
Office provider IWG taps global demand for hybrid work-home space Office provider IWG taps global demand for hybrid work-home space
Apple focus on video and camera for next iPhone line-up     Apple focus on video and camera for next iPhone line-up    
#covid-19organisation: web summit
Paddy Cosgrave's Web Summit to return as in-person event in Lisbon

Deliveroo delivers growth despite reopening of restaurants in Britain and Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices