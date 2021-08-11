Deliveroo delivers growth despite reopening of restaurants in Britain and Ireland

Deliveroo delivers growth despite reopening of restaurants in Britain and Ireland

Deliveroo, which competes with Uber Eats and Just Eat Takeaway, said it expected orders to continue to grow but average order values to revert towards pre-pandemic levels.

Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 14:52
Paul Sandle

Food delivery company Deliveroo said the value of orders on its platform more than doubled in the first half, with no material impact from the wider reopening of restaurants in its biggest market, Britain, in the second quarter.

Chief executive Will Shu said growth had remained strong for both restaurant and grocery orders even as pandemic-related curbs eased.

"Demand has been high amongst consumers," he said in a statement. "We have widened our consumer base, seen people continuing to order frequently and we now work with more food merchants than any other platform in the UK."

The company, which connects customers with over 136,000 restaurants and 9,000 grocery stores in Britain and Ireland and other countries, said its gross transaction value rose 102% to £3.38bn. 

German rival Delivery Hero took a 5.09% stake in Deliveroo last week, driving the British company's share price to its highest since its March initial public offer. 

Mr Shu said he had not had any talks with Niklas Oestberg, his counterpart at Delivery Hero, since the move.

"I think his view was: the stock's undervalued, I'm gonna start buying, and I know the space super well," Mr Shu said. "This is in my view just a financial investment."

Deliveroo's shares, which were priced at 390 pence in the IPO, were trading down 4% at 349 pence. 

The company, which competes with Uber Eats and Just Eat Takeaway, said it expected orders to continue to grow but average order values to revert towards pre-pandemic levels.

It reiterated the full-year forecast it upgraded last month of 50% to 60% growth in GTV, with a full-year gross profit margin in the lower half of the 7.5% to 8% range. First half revenue increased 82% to £922.5m, Deliveroo said, while its core operating loss narrowed to £27m. 

Read More

Deliveroo insists law change not to blame for plan to exit Spain        

Reuters

More in this section

Office provider IWG taps global demand for hybrid work-home space Office provider IWG taps global demand for hybrid work-home space
Apple focus on video and camera for next iPhone line-up     Apple focus on video and camera for next iPhone line-up    
Paddy Power-owner Flutter shares surge by €2.5bn as investors bet on US success Paddy Power-owner Flutter shares surge by €2.5bn as investors bet on US success
deliveroofoodplace: britain
Bayer Keeps Roundup Faith After Losing Second Trial on Cancer

Bayer loses third appeals case over glyphosate weedkiller

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices