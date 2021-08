Apple focus on video and camera for next iPhone line-up    

Apple's next iPhone lineup will get at least three major new camera and video-recording features, which the company is betting will be key enticements to upgrade from earlier models.

The new handsets will include a video version of the phone’s Portrait mode feature, the ability to record video in a higher-quality format called ProRes, and a new filters-like system that improves the look and colours of photos, according to sources.

The camera features are seen as some of the biggest selling points for the iPhone 12’s successor, which is expected to go on sale in the next several weeks.

Beyond the camera enhancements, the new iPhones will get relatively modest upgrades.

Last year, Apple revamped the iPhone design, added 5G wireless networking and updated the camera hardware.

For this year, the company will retain the same 5.4in and 6.1in regular sizes and 6.1in and 6.7in Pro screen dimensions, as well as their designs.

The new phones will include a faster A15 chip and a smaller notch, also known as the display cutout, in addition to new screen technology that could enable a faster refresh rate for smoother scrolling.

Apple typically unveils its new iPhones in September, but last year’s launch was delayed until October due to production complications stemming from Covid-19.

With Apple now pushing back its office return by several weeks, the company’s next iPhone launch is likely to be virtual.

Apple first added Portrait mode to the iPhone 7 Plus in 2016, and it quickly become a fan favourite. The feature can put a person in sharp focus while blurring the background in what is known as a bokeh effect.

For the new iPhones, Apple plans to add this same technique to video with a feature internally dubbed Cinematic Video.

Like with still photos, the iPhone’s depth sensor will create the effect and allow users to change the amount of blur after recording.

A new ProRes video-recording feature will let iPhone users capture clips in a higher-quality format that gives editors more control during post-production.

The format is used by professional video editors in the film industry and is not normally intended for the mass market in part because of its large file sizes. ProRes will record in either HD and 4K resolutions on the next iPhones.

The ProRes feature would follow last year’s addition of ProRAW, a higher-quality still photo file format that gives professional editors more control.

Like with ProRAW, the ProRes video recording may be exclusive to the pricier Pro models.

Another feature will let users better control the look of colours and highlights in their pictures.

Users will be able to choose from several styles to apply to their photos, including one for showing colours at either a warmer or cooler temperature while keeping whites neutral.

Another option will add a more dramatic look with deeper shadows and more contrast, and the company is planning a more balanced style for showing shadows and true-to-life colours with a brighter appearance.