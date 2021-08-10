Limerick software firm acquired by New York company

US software firm Diligent has acquired Limerick firm Accuvio for an undisclosed sum.

Accuvio is considered a leading environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data aggregation and reporting software company. The firm offers services to companies and organisations in more than 120 countries, including CBRE, Intertek, Babcock International, the EPA, Ocean Spray, AIB and American Sugar Refining.

Accuvio’s software helps these companies to collect data in a way that meets regulatory reporting and audit requirements. Accuvio can generate sustainability and carbon reports with 2,000+ types of emissions sources, including waste, water, transport, business travel, commuting, and supply chain.

CEO of Diligent Brian Stafford said ESG was now the most frequent topic in boardrooms and executive suites globally from their conversations.

"As we empower clients to transform their organisations through impactful solutions, the core of our purpose is guiding and enabling their ESG journeys.

That’s why we are so excited to welcome the Accuvio team to Diligent. Their advanced climate capabilities and deep expertise in sustainability reporting will be an incredible addition to our agile platform.”

The acquisition of Accuvio will enable Diligent customers to prepare, track and disclose key data in compliance with regulatory frameworks and standards including greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

“Accuvio was founded on the notion that simple, easy-to-use software can help to secure a healthy environment for generations to come," Adrian Fleming, co-founder and CEO of Accuvio said.

"We are thrilled to take that mission to the next level by becoming part of Diligent. Adding our purpose-built software to Diligent’s broader ESG solutions and GRC platform will provide clients in the marketplace with an unmatched value proposition.”

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed by either party. In November, Diligent announced it was establishing its European headquarters in Galway, with plans to create 200 jobs.