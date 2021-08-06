State's biggest landlord grows its property portfolio and rental income

'The economic growth outlook for Ireland and the fundamentals of our business remain strong'
Ires Reit has a portfolio of 3,836 units with a total value of €1.46bn.

Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 09:11
Alan Healy

Ireland's biggest landlord saw its rental income rise by 5.9% over the past year to €31.3m.

Ires Reit which operates almost 4,000 rental units recorded a profit of 27.4m for the first half of the year compared to a loss of €10.9m for the same period last year.

Ires Reit has a portfolio of 3,836 units with a total value of €1.46bn. The homes are mainly located in Dublin with the firm operating a single 50-unit asset in Cork. The portfolio grew in value due to investments of €69.2m and a revaluation gain of €8.7m.

In a statement on their results, the company said it did not apply any rent increases on existing resident leases over the past year in recognition of the impact of the pandemic. It said their rental income grew due to growth in their property portfolio arising from acquisitions and organic rental growth.

"The business continues to perform strongly with revenue growth of circa 5.5% over the last year," CEO Margaret Sweeney said. "These results, demonstrate the strong resilience of the business during this uncertain and challenging time with net rental income margin achieved of 79.5% and continued strong occupancy across the portfolio of 98.6%."

Ms Sweeney also noted the changes introduced by the Government to charge 10% stamp duty for the purchase of ten or more homes. The change was introduced to prevent large funds from bulk buying properties in competition with first-time buyers.

"Housing in Ireland is a sensitive sector from public, government, political and regulatory perspectives, due to significant supply challenges in meeting growing demand for new homes," Ms Sweeney said. "The Company continues to engage with and take account of this changing landscape in its investment and operating decision making."

"The economic growth outlook for Ireland and the fundamentals of our business remain strong with a young growing population, reducing household sizes, and continuing strong international investment supporting continued requirements for good quality professionally management private rental accommodation."

