Cork firm develops new app for the Cliffs of Moher

A new audio guide developed by a Cork firm for the Cliffs of Moher has gone live.

Inhand Guides Smart Audio based in Crosshaven developed the new smartphone app with Digisoft.tv. It contains 13 audio tracks narrated by Conor Tallon and featuring contributions from people with an intrinsic knowledge of the history, geology, flora and fauna of Ireland’s most visited natural attraction.

Prior to the pandemic, the Cliffs of Moher attracted more than 1.5 million people each year. Inhand Guides has already developed audio tours for a number of other attractions including Blarney Castle, Cork City and Spike Island.

Bobby Kerr, Chairperson of the Board of the Cliffs of Moher Centre said a key feature of the new app is to educate visitors and to significantly improve the visitor experience while on-site.

"It will be effective in providing information to helping guests find their way and to make the most out of their day.”

Geraldine Enright, Director of the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience, said, “The launch of this interactive app ties in with our sustainability ethos as it will greatly reduce the amount of information brochures being distributed on site. Everything from a map of the attraction to the weather forecast and items of local interest is there on the app.” “The audio tracks featured on the app will provide context and extra life to what visitors are experiencing during their trip to the Cliffs of Moher,” explained Ms. Enright. “Our staff provide local insight on the myths, history and the biodiversity of the site, while the busking tradition at the site and the traditional music of North Clare and the wider county also features.”