UK building materials firm Travis Perkins raises profit outlook amid pent-up demand        

British building materials supplier Travis Perkins — a rival of Grafton-owned Chadwicks — raised its profit expectations, as pent-up demand after pandemic disruptions last year leads a strong rebound in the market, but it still took a cautious stance due to virus uncertainties.
Its finance chief Alan Williams said the company, the country's largest seller of building materials, will sharpen its focus on its division which sells materials such wood and sand to builders' merchants.
"I'm expecting the revenue growth to continue and what has been driving it is repair and maintenance improvements part of the market," Mr Williams said.
The comments come after the mid-cap company, which currently has three other specialist divisions, spun off of its home improvement business Wickes and sold its plumbing and heating division earlier this year.
Britain's construction industry recorded its fastest growth in 24 years in June, bolstered by a jump in demand for new homes and commercial property.
The group now expects at least £310m (€363m) in annual adjusted operating profit from continuing operations, up from at least £300m (€351m) forecast in June.
"I am cautiously optimistic around the outlook for the business," chief executive Nick Roberts said in a statement.
Travis announced a 35 pence per share special dividend, which is part of the £325m (€381m) proceeds from the sale of its plumbing and heating business, while rest of the consideration will be returned to shareholders through a share buyback plan later.
