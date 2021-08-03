UK building materials firm Travis Perkins raises profit outlook amid pent-up demand        

British building materials supplier Travis Perkins — a rival of Grafton-owned Chadwicks — raised its profit expectations, as pent-up demand after pandemic disruptions last year leads a strong rebound in the market, but it still took a cautious stance due to virus uncertainties.

Its finance chief Alan Williams said the company, the country's largest seller of building materials, will sharpen its focus on its division which sells materials such wood and sand to builders' merchants.