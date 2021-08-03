BP bets on oil price to boost dividend payouts      

BP followed its Big Oil peers by increasing dividends and share buybacks as higher crude prices boosted profit.

The oil majors — with the notable exception of Exxon Mobil — are raising returns as they express confidence that the worst of the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Their goal is to woo investors who are becoming increasingly wary about the future of fossil fuels in a changing climate.

BP will increase its dividend by 4% and buy back $1.4bn (€1.17bn) of stock in the third quarter, said chief executive Bernard Looney.

“What you’re seeing around the dividend is really a story of confidence,” Mr Looney said.

Confidence in the underlying performance of the business, confidence in the balance sheet.

Shares of the company rose 4% in London trade.

If oil averages about $60 (€50.52) a barrel, BP expects to be able to continue increasing its dividend by about 4% annually and repurchase $1bn (€842m) of shares each quarter until 2025, Mr Looney said.

That would lift total shareholder returns to about 10%, at the top end of its peer group, RBC Capital Markets analyst Biraj Borkhataria said.

It would still leave dividends well below the pre-pandemic level of 10.5 cents a share, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Bloomberg