Domino's double profits across Ireland and UK helped by Euros

Domino's Pizza Group has said a "strong" performance by its UK and Ireland business has helped it more than double its profits for the past six months.
The pizza delivery business leapt to a pre-tax profit of £41.3m (€48.4m) for the 26 weeks to June 27, compared with a £19m (€22.3m) profit for the same period last year.
The group also said the second half of the year has "started well" as it has benefited from marketing investment and England's exploits in the Euro 2020 tournament.
In Ireland, their online sales grew to 80%, up from 78% in the first half of 2020.
Dominic Paul, chief executive officer of Domino's, said: "The strong trading in the first half of the year provides us with the firm foundations for the delivery of our strategic growth objectives, which build upon our strengths in both delivery and collection.
"This will enable us to deliver strong system sales growth and increase our store numbers in the UK and Ireland.
"Whilst the external landscape remains uncertain, the second half has started well.
"I believe our agile business model leaves us well placed to capitalise on the significant opportunities ahead while continuing to invest in our strategy, which will deliver benefits for franchisees and shareholders alike."