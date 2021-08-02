Reese Witherspoon sells stake in her firm to former Disney execs

The fast growth of streaming has led to a surge in film and TV deals as major companies look to bolster their libraries
The deal values Witherspoon’s firm Hello Sunshine at about $900m.

Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 09:42

Oscar-winner Reese Witherspoon sold a majority stake in her production company to a new firm run by former top Walt Disney executives and backed by the private equity firm Blackstone Group, a deal that highlights the hot market for films and TV shows.

The purchase, led by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, values Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine at about $900m. Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine’s senior management team, led by Chief Executive Officer Sarah Harden, will continue to oversee its day-to-day operations and hold “significant” equity in the business. 

Witherspoon and Harden will also join the new media company’s board. “This deal enables Hello Sunshine to accelerate its already strong growth, while also remaining independent,” the parties said. 

Blackstone has been building a media and entertainment portfolio through its private equity business, which previously acquired a majority stake in the dating platform Bumble.

It’s also buying up real estate used for film and TV production and announced a deal Monday to spend $974m to build a film studio north of London with Los Angeles-based studio operator Hudson Pacific.

The fast growth of streaming has led to a surge in film and TV deals as major companies look to bolster their libraries and others position themselves to supply programming to top players.

Bloomberg

