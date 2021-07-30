Deliveroo insists law change not to blame for plan to exit Spain        

Deliveroo has announced plans to pull out of Spain only months after the government promised a law to give gig economy workers greater employment rights.
Deliveroo said remaining in Spain would require too much investment compared with its other markets, given the scale of its operations in the country.
The takeaway app company blamed its relatively small market share, saying that “achieving and sustaining a top-tier market position in Spain would require a disproportionate level of investment with highly uncertain long-term potential returns that could impact the economic viability of the market for the company”.
A spokesman for Deliveroo said Spain’s employment rights law was not the determining factor, but added that it had resulted in an earlier withdrawal.
The Spanish government announced plans in March to legislate to give workers at food delivery companies and other online platforms more employment rights after a landmark legal ruling, as the first EU country to do so. Known as the “rider law”, the changes will mean a worker is presumed to be an employee.
The changes will also force food digital platforms to inform delivery riders about how computer algorithms affect their working conditions.