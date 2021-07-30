Aer Lingus posts €192m loss for first half of year

On a group basis, IAG posted an operating loss of €2.03bn for the first half of 2021. That was down from a loss of over €4bn for the same period 12 months ago.
Aer Lingus posts €192m loss for first half of year

The aviation industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 09:21
Geoff Percival

Aer Lingus made an operating loss of €192m in the first half of this year, down from a loss of €316m for the same period last year.

Passenger revenue amounted to €33m, while cargo revenue came in at €31m. In its first-half results, parent group IAG said Aer Lingus – which has been propped up, this year, by Irish Government-backed lending – passenger capacity continued to be severely impacted by Covid restrictions in Ireland.

The airline’s passenger load factors averaged at just 20% in the first half of the year. Aer Lingus still showed the lowest level of losses among IAG’s four airlines, however. British Airways posted a loss of €1.32bn for the six months.

On a group basis, IAG posted an operating loss of €2.03bn for the first half of 2021. 

That was down from a loss of over €4bn for the same period 12 months ago.

“All our airlines continue to take significant actions to preserve their strength through the current pandemic and to position them for recovery,” said IAG chief executive Luis Gallego.

“In the short term, our focus is on ensuring our operational readiness, so we have the flexibility to capitalise on an environment where there’s evidence of widespread pent-up demand when travel restrictions are lifted,” he said.

“Longer term we’re preparing our business so that we can emerge stronger and more competitive in a structurally changed industry,” Mr Gallego said.

Read More

Ulster Bank closes to new business customers as market exit gains ground

More in this section

File photo AIB has agreed a deal with Ulster Bank to buy about Û4.2 billion of its performing corporate and commercial loans. En Ulster Bank closes to new business customers as market exit gains ground
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Gold foil chocolate Easter bunny wins trademark clash for Lindt Gold foil chocolate Easter bunny wins trademark clash for Lindt
#aer lingus
Aer Lingus posts €192m loss for first half of year

Kerry Group sees strong first-half rise in revenues and profits

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices