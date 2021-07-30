Aer Lingus posts €192m loss for first half of year

Aer Lingus made an operating loss of €192m in the first half of this year, down from a loss of €316m for the same period last year.
Passenger revenue amounted to €33m, while cargo revenue came in at €31m. In its first-half results, parent group IAG said Aer Lingus – which has been propped up, this year, by Irish Government-backed lending – passenger capacity continued to be severely impacted by Covid restrictions in Ireland.
The airline’s passenger load factors averaged at just 20% in the first half of the year. Aer Lingus still showed the lowest level of losses among IAG’s four airlines, however. British Airways posted a loss of €1.32bn for the six months.
On a group basis, IAG posted an operating loss of €2.03bn for the first half of 2021.
That was down from a loss of over €4bn for the same period 12 months ago.
“All our airlines continue to take significant actions to preserve their strength through the current pandemic and to position them for recovery,” said IAG chief executive Luis Gallego.
“In the short term, our focus is on ensuring our operational readiness, so we have the flexibility to capitalise on an environment where there’s evidence of widespread pent-up demand when travel restrictions are lifted,” he said.
“Longer term we’re preparing our business so that we can emerge stronger and more competitive in a structurally changed industry,” Mr Gallego said.