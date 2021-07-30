Aer Lingus posts €192m loss for first half of year

Aer Lingus made an operating loss of €192m in the first half of this year, down from a loss of €316m for the same period last year.

Passenger revenue amounted to €33m, while cargo revenue came in at €31m. In its first-half results, parent group IAG said Aer Lingus – which has been propped up, this year, by Irish Government-backed lending – passenger capacity continued to be severely impacted by Covid restrictions in Ireland.