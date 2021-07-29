McManus and Magnier-backed UK pub group eyes strong Covid recovery

British pub group Mitchells and Butlers in which financiers JP McManus and John Magnier are significant shareholders has said it is in a strong position as Covid restrictions ease in the UK.

The group, which owns chains such as O'Neill's and All Bar One, said that its sales in the year-to-date, including 18 weeks of enforced closure, are at 35% of pre-Covid levels, but trading has been helped by the UK’s temporary reduction in its hospitality Vat rate.