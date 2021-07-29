European soccer clubs revenues slide €3.7bn amid Covid crisis 

Revenue fell by 13%, or €3.7bn, to €25.2bn as matches were postponed or cancelled amid social distancing measures, according to a report from Deloitte
European soccer clubs revenues slide €3.7bn amid Covid crisis 

The big screen displays the attendance of 10,000 fans thanking them for their support during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, in May.

Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 13:40
Lucca de Paoli

The European soccer market contracted for the first time since the financial crisis in the 2019-2020 season, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted some of the continent's biggest competitions.

Revenue fell by 13%, or €3.7bn, to €25.2bn as matches were postponed or cancelled amid social distancing measures, according to a report from Deloitte. The pain was felt across Europe’s largest leagues, with the so-called “big five” seeing revenue decline 11% in the season.

“We’re now beginning to see the scale of the financial impact that the pandemic has had on European clubs,” Dan Jones, partner and head of the sports business group at Deloitte, said. “It will be a number of years before the full financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on European football is known.” 

Clubs avoided the worst when play in most countries was allowed to resume after the first wave of the virus, though some storied teams in countries such as France and the Netherlands have been left fighting for survival after competitions there were abandoned entirely.

Premier League

Soccer clubs that play in England’s Premier League, the biggest national competition in Europe, racked up the biggest collective loss in their history last year as games were halted and ticket sales evaporated. The most recent season, which ended in May, was played with few if any fans.

That was a big blow for England’s top clubs, which derived around 13% of sales before the pandemic from supporters buying tickets. Revenue from broadcasters paying to show matches that were supposed to be played a year earlier will help with a bounce-back, Deloitte predicted.

“We project that the revenue for the Premier League will get back to a similar level to what it was in 18/19,” Sam Boor at Deloitte, said. 

“In 21/22, we think there will be a new record revenue set for the Premier League of about €5.5bn.” 

• Bloomberg

Read More

Concerns the damage done to bricks and mortar retailing will be long lasting

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Vietnam AstraZeneca to explore options for future of its Covid-19 vaccine
Google workers will need to be vaccinated to return to office Google workers will need to be vaccinated to return to office
Clegg visits Sheffield Historic steel company bought by UK Ministry of Defence
soccer#premier leagueplace: europe
European soccer clubs revenues slide €3.7bn amid Covid crisis 

Gold foil chocolate Easter bunny wins trademark clash for Lindt

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices