Microsoft appoints new general manager for Ireland 

Anne Sheehan has been appointed general manager of Microsoft Ireland. She starts the job in October

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 18:44

Microsoft has poached Anne Sheehan to lead its operations in Ireland, taking on responsibility for sales and business across the island.  

She will start work as general manager in October and has joined from Vodafone UK where she is the enterprise director for sales and government relations. 

Ms Sheehan takes over from Cathriona Hallahan who has worked for the past 35 years at a large number of posts for Microsoft. 

She also worked with Microsoft as part of her job with Vodafone.  

Microsoft Ireland is one of its most important global units which employs over 2,700 people directly here in European sales, software development, and finance and human resources. 

In its latest earnings posted earlier this week, Microsoft had its most profitable quarter as personal computer sales declines stemming from a global chip shortage were more than made up for by a boom in cloud services.

Microsoft projected that growth in its Azure cloud computing business will continue apace following a quarter in which sales climbed 51%.

Overall revenue rose 21% to $46.2bn (€39bn), beating Wall Street forecasts. 

The pandemic-driven shift to remote work has boosted consumer appetite for cloud-based computing, helping companies including Microsoft, Amazon's cloud unit and Google Cloud. 

It also projected strong growth for professional social network LinkedIn, which benefited during the quarter from robust advertising and a strengthening job market. 

Revenue from personal computing, which includes Windows software and Xbox gaming consoles, rose 9% to $14.1bn. 

Revenue in Microsoft's "Intelligent Cloud" segment rose 30% to $17.4bn.

Microsoft's market capitalisation stands at nearly $2.2 trillion, after climbing nearly 30% so far this year, compared with 18% for the overall S&P 500 Index.  

It has surpassed the price-to-earnings ratios of tech titans Apple and Google, fueling concerns among some analysts that it may be overvalued. 

"Microsoft's stock has made a big run since the beginning of the pandemic, and is trading at rich multiples," said Haris Anwar at Investing.com. 

Apple sales grow as Google enjoys record profits

