VW close 'to buying Europcar for €2.5bn'   

VW took over Europcar in the late 1990s, then sold it to buyout firm Eurazeo in 2006 for €1.26bn
VW close 'to buying Europcar for €2.5bn'   

A consortium led by German carmaker Volkswagen increased its offer for Europcar to around €2.5bn. 

Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 18:44
Ed Hammond, Bloomberg

Volkswagen is moving closer to a deal to buy Europcar after gaining support from the car rental firm’s hedge fund backers with a sweetened offer, according to sources. 

A consortium led by the German carmaker increased its offer for Europcar to around €2.5bn. 

Europcar shares rose as much as 5% in Paris trade. 

While an agreement could be reached as early as this week, terms could still change and talks may also be delayed or fall apart, the sources said. 

Negotiations are particularly complex given there are about 10 different stakeholders involved, including more than half a dozen hedge fund investors in Europcar, they said.

VW’s previous offer with its partners Attestor and Pon Holdings was rejected about a month ago by Europcar as too low. 

VW is interested in gaining access to Europcar’s infrastructure and technology in a bet on the future of mobility services. 

While demand for rental cars has recovered as governments loosen virus-related restrictions, companies in the sector face long-term challenges from newer entrants offering ride-hailing and car-sharing.

If a deal is agreed, it would mark a reversal of sorts. 

VW took over Europcar in the late 1990s, then sold it to buyout firm Eurazeo in 2006 for €1.26bn. 

Read More

Germany aims to have 14m electric cars in use by 2030 

More in this section

Wetherspoon financials Wetherspoon to begin roll-out of €50m Irish pub expansion next month
Surge in sales of Louis Vuitton handbags shows luxury spending is back Surge in sales of Louis Vuitton handbags shows luxury spending is back
Greencore AGM Greencore shares surge as profit target raised on lifted restrictions
organisation: europcarorganisation: volkswagen
VW close 'to buying Europcar for €2.5bn'   

Dettol maker posts loss and warns on higher costs

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices